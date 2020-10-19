Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, November 6, 2020

The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.

"1205" - Can two entrepreneurs from Los Angeles prove that they're worth their salt as they pitch a healthy alternative to the seasoning staple? A mother and son team from Newton, Massachusetts, try to show the Sharks there's something to celebrate about their spring-loaded cake stand. A husband and wife from Sanford, Florida, have an entertaining approach to the tried-and-true carving knives often used during holidays. An entrepreneur from St. Louis, Missouri, hopes his rap pitch sticks as he shares a product designed to attach your phone to almost any surface on "Shark Tank," FRIDAY, NOV. 6 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu.In a "Shark Tank" update, season 11 entrepreneurs Sarah Paiji and Syed Naqvi update their investor Kevin O'Leary on how their New York-based, eco-friendly cleaning supplies company, Blueland, is making waves through online retail during the global pandemic.The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner and Daymond John.

