Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, October 30, 2019
"Run, Rick, Run" - Coach Mellor is excited to celebrate Halloween in a couple's costume with Julie, but his plan might be derailed by Principal Glascott's faculty-parent dating rules. Meanwhile, CB uses "The Blair Witch Project" to attempt to scare the students into not tormenting each other during the school's annual Halloween parade on an all-new episode of "Schooled," WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Schooled" stars Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis and Brett Dier as CB.
Guest starring is Haneefah Wood as Wilma, Valerie Azlynn as Aunt Julie, Unicorn Rose as Veronica, Jeffrey Cade Ross Brow as Tom Scott, Dallas Edwards as Aaron Rubin, Ana Gasteyer as Ms. Cinoman, Mason McNulty as Toby, Gabe Gibbs as Weasel, Christian Gehring as Roxborough Ronnie, Morgan Peter Brown as Parent #1, Ben Zelevansky as Dale/Parent #2 and Julie Mann as Parent #3.
"Run, Rick, Run" was written by Adam F. Goldberg and directed by David Katzenberg.
Created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios. Adam F. Goldberg and Doug Robinson are executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
