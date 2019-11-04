Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, November 20, 2019
"Friendsgiving" - CB celebrates Thanksgiving by having all of William Penn rally around him after a cooking incident at his house, while the alumni faculty football game brings out the competitive sides of Wilma and Coach Mellor on an all-new episode of "Schooled," WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Schooled" stars Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis and Brett Dier as CB.
Guest starring is Haneefah Wood as Wilma Howell, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Bill Goldberg as Nick Mellor, Alphonso McAuley as Coop, Greg Proops as Mr. Granger, Niko Guardado as Ruben Amaro Jr., Nate Hartley as Dan Morse, Braeden Maveric as Pilgrim, Ellarose Kaylor as Native American, Melissa Jo Bailey as Martha and Phil Buckman as Firefighter.
"Friendsgiving" was written by Lisa K. Nelson directed by Lea Thompson.
Created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios. Adam F. Goldberg and Doug Robinson are executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
