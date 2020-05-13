Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO on THE CW - Monday, May 18, 2020

SECRETS OF THE PAST - After uncovering a cryptic message from the past, Alex (Tyler Blackburn), Isobel (Lily Cowles), Max (Nathan Dean), Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Maria (Heather Hemmens) set out IN SEARCH OF answers at the reservation where Alex's mother grew up. Meanwhile, Cameron (guest star Riley Voelkel) encourages Liz (Jeanine Mason) to reach out to someone from her past after Auturo (guest star Carlos Compean) gets detained. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Rick Montano & Vincent Ingaro & Jason Gavin (#210). Original airdate 5/18/2020.

A year ago, Roswell native Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason) reluctantly returned to her tourist-trap hometown and reconnected with her teen crush Max Evans (Nathan Dean), who unbeknownst to her, had been harboring a shocking secret: he is an alien. In the final moments of Season 1, Max used his alien powers to resurrect Liz's sister Rosa (Amber Midthunder), a decade after her murder... not realizing that he was sacrificing his own life in the process. In Season 2, Liz mourns her lost love by seeking comfort in science, both earthly and extraterrestrial, as Rosa turns to Kyle (Michael Trevino) to help her find her place in the unfamiliar territory of 2019. In their grief, Isobel (Lily Cowles) explores potentially dangerous methods of self-defense, and Michael (Michael Vlamis) spirals into some old bad habits, putting his relationships with Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) at risk. Finally, after a friend suddenly goes missing, our heroes seek help from an unlikely source: Jesse Manes (Trevor St. John) -- who has experienced a change of heart after a medical emergency.





ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Amblin Television and Bender Brown Productions, with executive producers Carina Adly MacKenzie ("The Originals"), Christopher Hollier ("Once Upon A Time"), Julie Plec ("The Vampire Diaries"), Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey ("The Americans"), Lawrence Bender ("Pulp Fiction") and Kevin Kelly Brown ("Roswell")

