Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO on THE CW - Monday, June 8, 2020
WELCOME TO CRASHCON - As the town prepares for CrashCon, Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Max (Nathan Dean) attempt to piece together who may be behind a potentially deadly plan targeting the festival. Elsewhere, Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) take drastic measure to learn more about the night Mimi (guest star Sherri Saum) disappeared, while Michael (Michael Vlamis) is forced to do someone else's bidding. Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino, Amber Midthunder and Trevor St. John also star. Joanna Kerns directed the episode written by Danny Tolli & Carolina Rivera (#212). Original airdate 6/8/2020.
A year ago, Roswell native Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason) reluctantly returned to her tourist-trap hometown and reconnected with her teen crush Max Evans (Nathan Dean), who unbeknownst to her, had been harboring a shocking secret: he is an alien. In the final moments of Season 1, Max used his alien powers to resurrect Liz's sister Rosa (Amber Midthunder), a decade after her murder... not realizing that he was sacrificing his own life in the process. In Season 2, Liz mourns her lost love by seeking comfort in science, both earthly and extraterrestrial, as Rosa turns to Kyle (Michael Trevino) to help her find her place in the unfamiliar territory of 2019. In their grief, Isobel (Lily Cowles) explores potentially dangerous methods of self-defense, and Michael (Michael Vlamis) spirals into some old bad habits, putting his relationships with Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) at risk. Finally, after a friend suddenly goes missing, our heroes seek help from an unlikely source: Jesse Manes (Trevor St. John) -- who has experienced a change of heart after a medical emergency.
ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Amblin Television and Bender Brown Productions, with executive producers Carina Adly MacKenzie ("The Originals"), Christopher Hollier ("Once Upon A Time"), Julie Plec ("The Vampire Diaries"), Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey ("The Americans"), Lawrence Bender ("Pulp Fiction") and Kevin Kelly Brown ("Roswell")
