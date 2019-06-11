Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REEF BREAK on ABC - Thursday, June 27, 2019
"Lost & Found" - When modern-day pirates hijack a yacht and steal a laptop containing information that could take down the governor, Cat Chambers jumps into action and finds much more than she expected on ABC's "Reef Break," THURSDAY, JUNE 27 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
"Reef Break" stars Poppy Montgomery as Cat Chambers, Ray Stevenson as Jake Elliot, Desmond Chiam as Wyatt Cole, Melissa Bonne as Ana Dumont and Tamala Shelton as Petra.
"Lost & Found" was written by Robert Port and directed by Shawn Seet.
"Reef Break" was created by Ken Sanzel and is produced by ABC Studios and ABC Studios International in partnership with M6. Mark Rosner, Poppy Montgomery, Steve Pearlman and Ruthanne Secunda are executive producers of the series.
"Reef Break" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG, SV parental guideline.
