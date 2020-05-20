Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER on HBO - Friday, May 22, 2020

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 18th season FRIDAY, MAY 22 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), with a replay at 12:30 a.m., exclusively on HBO. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show, which is currently being filmed remotely from his home, includes virtual one-on-one interviews with guests. This week's guests include three-time Pulitzer Prize-winner and New York Times columnist, Thomas Friedman; family physician and bestselling author, Dr. Cate Shanahan; and Academy Award-winning filmmaker and podcast host, Michael Moore.

The show is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop