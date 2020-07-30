Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER on HBO - Friday, July 31, 2020
The episode features guests Kerry Washington and Jim Carrey.
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 18th season FRIDAY, JULY 31 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), with a replay at 12:30 a.m., exclusively on HBO. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show, which is currently being filmed remotely from his home, includes virtual interviews with guests.
This week features one-on-one virtual interviews with Emmy® nominated actress Kerry Washington, who recently produced the ACLU documentary The Fight; and actor, comedian, and co-author of the New York Times bestselling novel Memoirs and Misinformation, Jim Carrey. This week will also feature a virtual panel with columnist and author of Self-Portrait in Black and White: Unlearning Race, Thomas Chatterton Williams; and journalist and author of How to Fight Anti-Semitism, Bari Weiss.
The series is also available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.
Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."
Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.
The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.
