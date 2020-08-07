Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER on HBO - Friday, August 7, 2020

The episode features Colin Powell, Lawrence Wilkerson, and Chris Evans.

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 18th season FRIDAY, AUGUST 7 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), with a replay at 12:30 a.m., exclusively on HBO. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show, which is currently being filmed remotely from his home, includes virtual interviews with guests.



This week features one-on-one virtual interviews with visiting professor at the College of William & Mary and former Chief of Staff to Colin Powell, Lawrence Wilkerson; and actor, producer, director and founder of the civic engagement platform A Starting Point, Chris Evans. This week will also feature a virtual panel with CNN political contributor and author of You're Fired: The Perfect Guide to Beating Donald Trump, Paul Begala; and host of the podcast The Unspeakable and author of The Problem with Everything: My Journey Through the New Culture Wars, Meghan Daum.



The series is also available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.



Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."



Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.



The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.

