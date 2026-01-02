STRANGER WINTER Extends Through End of January at Replay Lincoln Park

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

For fans still processing the end of Stranger Things, Replay Lincoln Park is keeping Hawkins alive a little longer. With the holidays in the rearview, the bar’s pop-up enters its next chapter as Stranger Winter, now extended through January 31, offering one final opportunity to celebrate the world of Hawkins-set entirely to an all-80s soundtrack.



“Stranger Things has always been about nostalgia, community, and shared moments,” said Mark Kwiatkowski, owner of Replay Lincoln Park. “Now that the series has officially wrapped, Stranger Winter gives fans a place to come together, relive it all, and enjoy Hawkins just a little bit longer.”



Fans aged 21+ can explore immersive, show-inspired rooms and photo ops throughout the pop up, including the Welcome to Hawkins sign, Joyce Byers’ Alphabet Wall, Castle Byers, Starcourt Mall, Scoops Ahoy, Vecna, and the Upside Down. The January extension brings an expanded entertainment lineup with live DJs every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, plus 80s karaoke following Psycho Bingo every other Wednesday. Thursdays spotlight rotating themed DJ nights, diving into specific corners of the decade with Hairband Night, Prince vs. Michael Jackson, New Wave Night, ’80s Hip-Hop Night, and a Darkwave & Post-Punk night featuring The Smiths, The Cure, and other moody icons of the era.



Guests can sip themed cocktails including the Demogorgon, Scoops Ahoy!, Surfer Boy Slushie, Hopper’s Breakfast, and Upside Down, along with specialty shots, while taking part in Stranger Things watch parties every Sunday, trivia nights, cosplay moments, and fan-favorite surprises throughout the extended run.

