Entries for the 21st Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) Open Now

Entries have officially opened for the 21st edition of the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META), India’s most respected national platform celebrating brilliance across the theatrical arts, instituted by the Mahindra Group and produced by Teamwork Arts, META 2026 marks an important milestone as it enters its twenty-first year. The festival will take place from 19 to 25 March 2026 at New Delhi’s iconic Kamani Auditorium and Shri Ram Centre, both long-standing homes for META and venues that have witnessed some of its most memorable performances over the past two decades. Submissions for the upcoming edition have been open for quite a while and will close on 15 January 2026. With the deadline fast approaching, time is running out.

Over the years, META has established itself as a benchmark of excellence, showcasing more than 1500 productions and honouring over 7000 theatre practitioners across India. The awards have consistently celebrated the diverse cultural, linguistic, and artistic tapestry of Indian theatre, from experimental solos and contemporary political narratives to large-scale productions, mythological reinterpretations, and powerful social dramas. Each year, ten productions are shortlisted from hundreds of entries nationwide and staged in Delhi before being evaluated by a distinguished national jury. Excellence is recognised across 14 award categories along with a Lifetime Achievement Award, making META one of the most comprehensive recognitions of stagecraft in the country. Reflecting the award’s enduring legacy, META was recently honoured with the Bronze for Longstanding IP at the EEMAX Global Awards 2025 in Udaipur, reaffirming its significance as a cultural institution and its role in spotlighting Indian theatre on a national scale. META 2026 also brings a renewed focus on inclusivity and representation, encouraging applications from independent troupes, emerging artists, first-time applicants, and student productions, broadening the stage for newer voices and younger practitioners.

Speaking on the launch of META 2026 entries, Jay Shah, Vice President, Head - Cultural Outreach, Mahindra Group, said, “At Mahindra, we have always believed in the transformative power of the arts to inspire, provoke, and bring communities together. META stands at the heart of this belief. As we enter the 21st year of the awards, we are proud to continue championing the richness and diversity of Indian theatre. META has grown into a platform that not only celebrates excellence but also nurtures the creative spirit that defines our cultural identity. We look forward to discovering the next wave of powerful stories and visionary theatre-makers from across the country.”

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming edition, Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, said, “Over the last two decades, META has evolved into a remarkable journey of discovery - of playwrights with bold ideas, actors with extraordinary command, directors with distinctive voices, and designers who reimagine the boundaries of stagecraft. It has become a meeting ground for India’s most compelling theatre traditions and contemporary expressions. As we step into the 21st edition, we are excited to welcome artists old and new, and to celebrate the creativity that continues to shape the story of Indian theatre.

Reinforcing META’s position as an enduring platform showcasing theatrical range, excellence, practitioners, tropes and themes, META received a Bronze for Longstanding IP at the EEMAX Global Awards 2025 held in Udaipur from 1st-3rd August, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria: Plays performed in India between 1st January 2021 to 15th January 2026 are eligible. For more information, visit: https://metawards.com/application-2026

How to Apply: Visit the official META website for full guidelines and the submission form. To access the application with the link below: https://metawards.com/registration#/addApplications