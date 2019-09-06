Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PANDORA on THE CW - Tuesday, September 24, 2019





THE BIG DANCE - As the Fleet Academy, students prepare to celebrate Armistice Day (the anniversary of the end of the Zatarians war), Jax (Priscilla Quintana) continues to struggle with the revelation that Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) is married. And who will go with who to the big Armistice Dance?Meanwhile, Ralen must decide where his loyalties truly lie. Brea Grant directed the episode with teleplay by Gabrielle Stanton (#111.) Original airdate 9/24/2019.Set in the year 2199, PANDORA is a sci-fi action series about a resourceful young woman who has lost everything but finds a new life at Earth's Space Training Academy where she and her friends learn to defend the galaxy from threats, both alien and human. When secrets about the nature of her own identity begin to surface, she must uncover the truth, and whether she will be humanity's savior or the instrument of its destruction.PANDORA is executive produced by Mark A. Altman ("Castle," "The Librarians"), Steve Kriozere ("NCIS," "Necessary Roughness"), Thomas P. Vitale, Karine Martin, and Chris Philip and produced by Radioactive Fishtank, Vital Signs Entertainment and Starlings Television.