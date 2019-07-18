Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PANDORA on THE CW - Tuesday, August 6, 2019

A DEADLY INFECTION SPREADS - Still struggling from the loss of a close friend, Jax (Priscilla Quintana) joins Xander (Oliver Dench) and her fellow cadets in responding to an emergency distress call from a secret lab only to discover that a deadly experiment has infected the scientists and now the cadets are infected as well. Brett Simmons directed the episode written by Thomas P. Vitale & Brett Simmons (#104). Original airdate 8/6/2019.

Set in the year 2199, PANDORA is a sci-fi action series about a resourceful young woman who has lost everything but finds a new life at Earth's Space Training Academy where she and her friends learn to defend the galaxy from threats, both alien and human. When secrets about the nature of her own identity begin to surface, she must uncover the truth, and whether she will be humanity's savior or the instrument of its destruction.





PANDORA is executive produced by Mark A. Altman ("Castle," "The Librarians"), Steve Kriozere ("NCIS," "Necessary Roughness"), Thomas P. Vitale, Karine Martin, and Chris Philip and produced by Radioactive Fishtank, Vital Signs Entertainment and Starlings Television.