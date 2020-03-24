Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM on FREEFORM - Wednesday, April 8, 2020





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

April 8 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) - Episode #1004 - "Hail Beltane"The base reels from a traumatic event, while Raelle tries to come to terms with her role in the tragedy. Scylla attempts to evade Raelle's increasingly pointed questions. Abigail works to impress her formidable rival, Libba. And Tally's connection with Gerit grows during Beltane, a sacred holiday honoring fertility traditions.Created by Eliot Laurence (who also created "Claws"), "Motherland: Fort Salem" is set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country."Motherland: Fort Salem" follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment.In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped with women on the front lines, the fight looming and terrorist threats that are strikingly familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons.