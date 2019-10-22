Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MOM on CBS - Thursday, November 7, 2019
"Wile E. Coyote and a Pretentious Douche" - Christy tries to embrace positivity after having a meltdown. Also, Bonnie gets a glimpse of what Adam was like before his accident, on MOM, Thursday, Nov. 7 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Rainn Wilson returns as Bonnie's therapist, Trevor.
Anna Faris and Emmy and Academy Award winner Allison Janney star in this funny and often heart-wrenching comedy from executive producer Chuck Lorre.
After years of questionable choices, Christy is now sober and has her life mostly back on track, although she's continually tested by her mother, Bonnie. Together, mother and daughter work to overcome their mistakes and build a better future for their family. Both are in positions they never thought they'd be in - Christy is well on her way to becoming a lawyer, while Bonnie is in a healthy romantic relationship and has just gotten married.
Through it all, they rely on their support system from AA, including the wise Marjorie, the wealthy and sometimes misguided Jill, the overly emotional Wendy and Bonnie's foster sister, Tammy, who was recently released from prison. Collectively, they help each other stay sober in the face of whatever life throws at them.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MOM on CBS - Thursday, November 7, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BULL on CBS - Monday, October 28, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FBI on CBS - Tuesday, November 5, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA on CBS - Monday, October 28, 2019
Anna Faris and Emmy and Academy Award winner Allison Janney star in this funny and often heart-wrenching comedy from executive producer Chuck Lorre.
After years of questionable choices, Christy is now sober and has her life mostly back on track, although she's continually tested by her mother, Bonnie. Together, mother and daughter work to overcome their mistakes and build a better future for their family. Both are in positions they never thought they'd be in - Christy is well on her way to becoming a lawyer, while Bonnie is in a healthy romantic relationship and has just gotten married.
Through it all, they rely on their support system from AA, including the wise Marjorie, the wealthy and sometimes misguided Jill, the overly emotional Wendy and Bonnie's foster sister, Tammy, who was recently released from prison. Collectively, they help each other stay sober in the face of whatever life throws at them.