Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MIXEDISH on ABC - Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Paul tries to become better friends with Denise so he uses his white privilege to help her out with her errands. Meanwhile, Rainbow, Jonah and Santi are selling chocolate bars for their school fundraiser but they pick up some questionable sales tactics."Walk This Way" was written by Jim Brandon & Brian Singleton and directed by Anton Cropper.From the creators of "black-ish," season two of "mixed-ish" will continue to tell the story of a young Rainbow Johnson and her family as they recount the experience of being a mixed-race family in the '80s and the dilemmas they face as they navigate a world where the kids are perceived as neither black nor white. While the parents deal with the social dynamics of fitting into the suburbs, Rainbow and her siblings find themselves figuring out how to fit in when everyone else can't decide where they belong.