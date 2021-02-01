Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MIXEDISH on ABC - Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Guest starring Richard Wharton as Shaman Dave Sr.
Bow takes an interest in going to church with her friends, much to her parents' dismay. Meanwhile, Santi and Jonah try to prepare for hell. Guest starring Richard Wharton as Shaman DAVE Sr., Trinitee Stokes as Tamika, Isabel Meyers as Rebecca, Paulet Del Castillo as Micaela. "Livin' on a Prayer" was written by Spencer Taylor and directed by Anton Cropper. From the creators of "black-ish," season two of "mixed-ish" will continue to tell the story of a young Rainbow Johnson and her family as they recount the experience of being a mixed-race family in the '80s and the dilemmas they face as they navigate a world where the kids are perceived as neither black nor white. While the parents deal with the social dynamics of fitting into the suburbs, Rainbow and her siblings find themselves figuring out how to fit in when everyone else can't decide where they belong.
