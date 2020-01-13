Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, January 28, 2020
"True Colors" - Paul is shocked to hear from his estranged mother who wants to visit for Rainbow's 13th birthday and soon learns more about why she abandoned him. Meanwhile, Rainbow sees turning 13 as a huge turning point in her life and wants a big birthday party, but Alicia wants to celebrate all the things Rainbow missed out on over the years while on the commune, on "mixed-ish," airing TUESDAY, JAN. 28 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu.
ABC's "mixed-ish" stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.
Guest starring is Jane Kaczmarek as Eleanor, Caitlin Kimball as Ms. Collins, Paulet Del Castillo as Micaela, Trinitee Stokes as Tamika, Isabel Myers as Rebecca Luca Luhan as Bryce and Meagan Fay as Rose.
"True Colors" was written by Tim Edwards and Kevin Marburger, and directed by Michael Spiller.
The series is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Karin Gist, Peter Saji, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BEAT SHAZAM on FOX - Saturday, January 25, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Saturday, January 25, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK on FOX - Saturday, January 25, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DEPUTY on FOX - Thursday, January 23, 2020
ABC's "mixed-ish" stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.
Guest starring is Jane Kaczmarek as Eleanor, Caitlin Kimball as Ms. Collins, Paulet Del Castillo as Micaela, Trinitee Stokes as Tamika, Isabel Myers as Rebecca Luca Luhan as Bryce and Meagan Fay as Rose.
"True Colors" was written by Tim Edwards and Kevin Marburger, and directed by Michael Spiller.
The series is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Karin Gist, Peter Saji, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.