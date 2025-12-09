San Francisco Shakespeare Festival Unveils 2026 Season EMPIRE

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

San Francisco Shakespeare Festival will launch its 2026 season, titled Empire, with new productions of Julius Caesar for Shakespeare on Tour and Antony and Cleopatra for Free Shakespeare in the Park. The season will frame the two works as a paired exploration of authority, war, and shifting political landscapes.

Shakespeare on Tour: Julius Caesar

Directed by April Ballesteros, the touring production of Julius Caesar will examine the sway of charismatic leadership, the impact of misinformation, and the hazards of ideology-driven action. The production will visit approximately 100 schools, offering students an opportunity to consider how rhetoric shapes public perception and political outcomes.

Free Shakespeare in the Park: Antony and Cleopatra

Directed by Katja Rivera, Antony and Cleopatra will appear at multiple Bay Area parks throughout the summer. The production will explore the political and personal tensions surrounding Mark Antony and Cleopatra, set against contrasting artistic and historical contexts referencing the Roaring 20s and the Harlem Renaissance.

Together, the two plays trace a progression from Rome’s internal conflict to the ensuing instability in Egypt, reflecting on cycles of power, upheaval, and cultural change. SF Shakes notes that the 2026 season reflects the organization’s commitment to continued resilience and community engagement during a challenging period for the arts.

Specific dates, casting, and full creative teams for both productions will be announced.

