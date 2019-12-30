Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

"It's Tricky" - Rainbow wants to battle stereotypes at school after she joins the track team and feels like her friends only see her skin color. Meanwhile, Alicia and Paul battle stereotypes of their own, and Santamonica tries to be cool enough to hang out with Rainbow's friends on "mixed-ish," airing TUESDAY, JAN. 14 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu.

ABC's "mixed-ish" stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.

Guest starring is Trinitee Stokes as Tamika, Nate Smith as Jack, Isabel Myers as Rebecca, Daria Johns as Shanice, Drew Olivia Tillman as Jasmine, Beth Lacke as Barbara and Rahm Braslaw as Neal.

"It's Tricky" was written by Heather Flanders and directed by Maggie Carey.

The series is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Karin Gist, Peter Saji, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.





A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.