Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MATCH GAME on ABC - Sunday, June 14, 2020
"Joel McHale, Amy Sedaris, Kevin Smith, Raven-Symoné, Ne-Yo, Malin Ackerman" - Stop what you are doing and BLANK because we've got a brand-new, pant-dropping episode of "Match Game" airing SUNDAY, JUNE 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Hosted by Alec Baldwin and produced by Fremantle, "Match Game" features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
Celebrity panelists for June 14 include the following:
Joel McHale (host of ABC's "Card Sharks"; podcast, "The Darkest Timeline"; "Becky")
Amy Sedaris ("At Home with Amy Sedaris"; "Strangers with Candy"; "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt")
Kevin Smith (writer, director and podcaster)
Raven-Symoné ("Raven's Home")
Ne-Yo (GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter and actor; judge, "World of Dance")
Malin Akerman ("Billions"; "Rampage")
Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Kimberly Clark (hometown: Kansas City, Missouri), Jasmine DeGroat (hometown: Brooklyn, New York), Danielle Johnson (hometown: Wilmington, Delaware) and Nate Dicken (hometown: Chicago, Illinois).
"Match Game" is executive produced by Scott St. John, Alec Baldwin, Mallory Schwartz and Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin.
