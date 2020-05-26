Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MATCH GAME on ABC - Sunday, June 14, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"Joel McHale, Amy Sedaris, Kevin Smith, Raven-Symoné, Ne-Yo, Malin Ackerman" - Stop what you are doing and BLANK because we've got a brand-new, pant-dropping episode of "Match Game" airing SUNDAY, JUNE 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Hosted by Alec Baldwin and produced by Fremantle, "Match Game" features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.Celebrity panelists for June 14 include the following:Joel McHale (host of ABC's "Card Sharks"; podcast, "The Darkest Timeline"; "Becky")Amy Sedaris ("At Home with Amy Sedaris"; "Strangers with Candy"; "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt")Kevin Smith (writer, director and podcaster)Raven-Symoné ("Raven's Home")Ne-Yo (GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter and actor; judge, "World of Dance")Malin Akerman ("Billions"; "Rampage")Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Kimberly Clark (hometown: Kansas City, Missouri), Jasmine DeGroat (hometown: Brooklyn, New York), Danielle Johnson (hometown: Wilmington, Delaware) and Nate Dicken (hometown: Chicago, Illinois)."Match Game" is executive produced by Scott St. John, Alec Baldwin, Mallory Schwartz and Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin.