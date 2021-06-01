Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Curtis Stone appears as a guest judge.

Jun. 1, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, June 9, 2021 With only nine aprons remaining in the audition round, the search for the NEXT MASTERCHEF continues. The NEXT round of home cooks have just 45 minutes to impress the judges, along with guest judge and LEGENDARY Michelin Star chef Curtis Stone, who also is a judge on FOX's CRIME SCENE KITCHEN, in the all-new "Legends: Curtis Stone - Auditions Round 2" episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, June 9 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1102) (TV-14 L)

MASTERCHEF, FOX's highest-rated and most-watched cooking show, enters its 11th season with MASTERCHEF: LEGENDS, featuring award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich. This year, they invite the most respected culinary legends, including Emeril Lagasse, Paula Deen, Roy Choi, Nancy Silverton and Morimoto to raise the "steaks" of the competition for the most intense season in MASTERCHEF history. For the first time ever, 15 of the best home cooks in America will receive the coveted white apron and impress four LEGENDARY judges with all new challenges, including the toughest yet, a head-to-head battle with MASTERCHEF's own culinary legend, Gordon Ramsay. Only one home cook will ultimately claim the MASTERCHEF title, the $250,000 grand prize, a complete VIKING kitchen and kitchen tools and bakeware products from OXO.

MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Shyam Balsé serve as executive producers.


