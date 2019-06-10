Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC - Friday, June 28, 2019
"Toldja" - After finding themselves in yet another gambling dilemma, a mysterious stranger offers Enoch and FitzSimmons a ride home where, it turns out, two shrikes aren't better than one, on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," FRIDAY, JUNE 28 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward.
Guest starring is Joel Stoffer, Anthony Michael Hall, Karolina Wydra, Brooke Williams, Winston James Francis and Shainu Bala.
"Toldja" was written by Mark Leitner and directed by Keith Potter.
"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format with a 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-14, V parental guideline.
