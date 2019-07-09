Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC - Friday, July 26, 2019
"From the Ashes" - Out of answers and running out of time, the agents must face the ghosts of their past in order to move forward on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," airing FRIDAY, JULY 26 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward.
Guest starring is Karolina Wydra, Barry Shabaka Henley, Briana Venskus and Robb Derringer
"From the Ashes" was written by James C. Oliver & Sharla Oliver and directed by Jennifer Phang.
Produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television, "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television
