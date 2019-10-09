Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MADAM SECRETARY on CBS - Sunday, October 27, 2019
"Valor" - Henry teams up with a Marine veteran to fight for legislation that helps Veterans Affairs provide better mental health care, but he encounters surprising resistance from Vice President Carlos Morejon (José Zúñiga). Also, Senator Hanson (Wentworth Miller) questions Daisy about an arrest in her past, on MADAM SECRETARY, Sunday, Oct. 27 (10:30-11:30 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network. Tom Wopat guest stars as Senator Peoples, Chairman of the Veteran Affairs Committee.
MADAM SECRETARY stars Téa Leoni as Elizabeth McCord, the shrewd, determined, newly elected president of the United States.
After successfully serving as secretary of state for five years, Elizabeth now holds the highest office in the land with the help of her team, which includes chief of staff Russell Jackson; counselor to the president Mike Barnow; press secretary Daisy Grant; and charming assistant Blake Moran.
As Elizabeth debates policy and battles opponents on Capitol Hill, that's just a warm-up for when she's back at the White House residence with her supportive husband, theology-professor-turned-First-Gentleman Henry, and their children, where "politics" and "compromise" take on new meaning.
