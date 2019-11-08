Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MADAM SECRETARY on CBS - Sunday, November 17, 2019
"Accountability" - When U.S. intelligence locates the mastermind behind a foreign country's hack, Elizabeth must decide whether to risk war by extracting him from the country while she also prepares for the White House correspondents' dinner. Also, Jason faces backlash after he confronts his school newspaper over its coverage of Elizabeth, on MADAM SECRETARY, Sunday, Nov. 17 (10:30-11:30 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.
MADAM SECRETARY stars Téa Leoni as Elizabeth McCord, the shrewd, determined, newly elected president of the United States.
After successfully serving as secretary of state for five years, Elizabeth now holds the highest office in the land with the help of her team, which includes chief of staff Russell Jackson; counselor to the president Mike Barnow; press secretary Daisy Grant; and charming assistant Blake Moran.
As Elizabeth debates policy and battles opponents on Capitol Hill, that's just a warm-up for when she's back at the White House residence with her supportive husband, theology-professor-turned-First-Gentleman Henry, and their children, where "politics" and "compromise" take on new meaning.
