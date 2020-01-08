Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LINCOLN RHYME: HUNT FOR THE BONE COLLECTOR on NBC - Friday, January 17, 2020

01/17/2020 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Friday) : Lincoln and Amelia join forces to find a killer inspired by Greek mythology who is live-streaming murders. Meanwhile, the BONE COLLECTOR prepares a terrifying gift to celebrate Lincoln's return to work with his new partner.

Inspired by the best-selling book, the enigmatic and notorious serial killer known only as "The Bone Collector" once terrified New York City ... until he seemingly disappeared. Now, three years later, when an elaborate murder points to his return, it brings former NYPD detective and forensic genius Lincoln Rhyme out of retirement and back into the fold. Rhyme has a personal connection to the case - a trap set by the killer left him paralyzed - but this time he's teaming up with Amelia Sachs, an intuitive young officer who's got her own gift for proﬁling. This unlikely detective duo will play a deadly new game of cat and mouse with the brilliant psychopath who brought them together. But how do you catch a killer who always seems to be one step ahead?

The cast includes Russell Hornsby, Arielle Kebbel, Brían F. O'Byrne, Tate Ellington, Courtney Grosbeck, Ramses Jimenez, Brooke Lyons, Roslyn Ruff and Michael Imperioli.

Mark Bianculli and VJ Boyd created the show and executive produce. Barry O'Brien executive produces and is the showrunner. Seth Gordon directed the pilot and executive produces. Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan executive produce for Keshet Media Group. Steve Shill also serves as an executive producer/director.





"Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" is produced by Universal Television and Sony Pictures Television and in association with Keshet Studios.