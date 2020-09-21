Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LET'S BE REAL on FOX - Thursday, October 1, 2020
The show airs at 9 p.m.
Executive-Produced by Robert Smigel ("Triumph the Insult Comic Dog") LET'S BE REAL, an all-new election-themed puppet special executive-produced by Robert Smigel ("Triumph the Insult Comic Dog"), will cover politics, Pop culture and the 2020 election through topical sketches featuring puppets, celebrity cameos and remote pieces. The all-new FOX Special LET'S BE REAL airs Thursday, Oct. 1 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SP-2104) (TBD)
