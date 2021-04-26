Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LET'S BE REAL on FOX - Thursday, May 6, 2021

Executive-produced by Robert Smigel (“Triumph The Insult Comic Dog”).

Apr. 26, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LET'S BE REAL on FOX - Thursday, May 6, 2021 All-new puppets from the worlds of entertainment and politics are introduced, as the satirical comedy series continues to cover politics and pop culture in 2021.

Executive-produced by Robert Smigel ("Triumph The Insult Comic Dog"), DON'T miss topical sketches, celebrity cameos and remote pieces in the all-new "Episode 102" episode.

LET'S BE REAL airs Thursday, May 6 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LBR-102) (TV-14 D, L, S, V).

Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More TV Stories
Photo Flash: Wayne Brady Hosts Special Edition Of MPTFs Night Before Event Photo

Photo Flash: Wayne Brady Hosts Special Edition Of MPTF's 'Night Before' Event

Elon Musk Will Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE With Musical Guest Miley Cyrus on May 8 Photo

Elon Musk Will Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE With Musical Guest Miley Cyrus on May 8

Malcolm Spellman to Write Fourth CAPTAIN AMERICA Film Photo

Malcolm Spellman to Write Fourth CAPTAIN AMERICA Film

VIDEO: Watch the All New Trailer For SIBERIA, Starring Willem Dafoe Photo

VIDEO: Watch the All New Trailer For SIBERIA, Starring Willem Dafoe


From This Author TV Scoop