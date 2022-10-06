Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Wednesday, October 12, 2022

LEGO MASTERS airing Wednesday, Oct. 12 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 06, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Wednesday, October 12, 2022 The builders make their childhood dreams come true by building an imaginative treehouse with their younger selves in mind. But, uniqueness isn't the only challenge. The teams must build their treehouses in real trees with no built-in support. In only 10 hours, the contestants must create a treehouse that holds up and stands out in the all-new "Out on a Limb" episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Wednesday, Oct. 12 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Hosted by actor and producer Will Arnett, LEGO® MASTERS brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Once again, teams of two will compete against each other in even more ambitious brick-building challenges - including an earthquake tower challenge, a demolition derby, a LEGO fashion show and more - to be crowned the country's most talented amateur LEGO builders. In each episode, Arnett, alongside expert Brickmasters and LEGO employees Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard, will encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges and put their creativity and skills to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most will progress to the NEXT round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS.

Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday's Child and Plan B Entertainment produce LEGO Masters, under license FROM The LEGO Group. Showrunner Anthony Dominici executive-produces with Arnett; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman FROM Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris FROM Tuesday's Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Christina Oh FROM Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May FROM The LEGO Group.

Watch a preview here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOME ECONOMICS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022
October 6, 2022

Get all the scoop on HOME ECONOMICS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, October 12, 2022! Reflecting on the past, we flashback to Tom and Marina’s wedding day. A defining moment in all the Hayworth’s lives, this catastrophic reception proves that while you cannot have your CAKE and eat it too. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on New Episode of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on New Episode of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022
October 6, 2022

Get all the scoop on ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, airing on ABC on Wednesday, October 12, 2022! After Gregory sends a disruptive student to the principal’s office, he’s dismayed to find out the kids actually enjoy spending the supposed disciplinary time with Ava. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022
October 6, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE GOLDBERGS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, October 12, 2022! With everyone preoccupied with the new baby on the way, Erica’s graduation is met with lackluster enthusiasm from Beverly and Geoff. Meanwhile, Adam’s new job is in jeopardy and Barry tries to be the new man of the house. Watch a video preview of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, October 12, 2022
October 6, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE CONNERS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, October 12, 2022! When a relative passes away unexpectedly, the family must debate about who should gain custody of a jaded nephew, who is just shy of his 18th birthday. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE: FEDS on ABC - Tuesday, October 11, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE: FEDS on ABC - Tuesday, October 11, 2022
October 6, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE ROOKIE: FEDS, airing on ABC on Tuesday, October 11, 2022! Garza’s unit gets roped into a complicated kidnapping case involving a FORBIDDEN relationship between two rival drug-dealing gangs. Watch a video preview of the upcoming episode now!