Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGACIES on THE CW - Thursday, December 12, 2019

IT'S CHRISTMAS IN MYSTIC FALLS - Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) joins forces with an unlikely ally to take down a Christmas monster, who's using holiday cheer to infiltrate the Salvatore School. Elsewhere, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) surprises Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) with news about his family lineage, and Sebastian (guest star Thomas Doherty) accompanies Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) on her latest mission. Kaylee Bryant and Matthew Davis also star. Brett Matthews directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Hannah Rosner (#208). Original airdate 12/12/2019.

Last season, viewers were thrilled to tap into a whole new passion for "The Vampire Diaries" / "The Originals" universe, when the third installment in the franchise launched with LEGACIES. Set in the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted, LEGACIES told the story of the next generation of supernatural beings as they learn what it means to be special in a world that may never understand. Typically a school for vampires like MG (Quincy Fouse), werewolves like Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) and witches like twins Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Josie Saltzman (Kaylee Bryant), the kids and their beloved headmaster Dr. Alaric Saltzman (Matthew Davis) were stunned to come face to face with a series of monster and creatures they had only ever heard of in myth and lore. A dragon. A gargoyle. The Headless Horseman. The evil behind the real-life resurrection of these formerly fictional beings proved to have a horrifying connection to the school's newest student, Landon Kirby (Aria Shahghasemi). This led his first and only love, Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), the school's shining star, to sacrifice her place at the school - and in the world - to protect Landon from a terrible fate.

Season two will show us a world without Hope Mikaelson and all the chaos that goes along with it. All the while, Hope will be trying to find her way back to the school she has learned to call home and the friends she has learned to love like family. It will be filled with new monsters and more romantic and emotional surprises than ever.





