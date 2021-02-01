Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LAST MAN STANDING on FOX - Thursday, February 11, 2021
Bill Engvall makes a guest appearance in the new episode.
Vanessa's attempt to have both her granddaughters admitted to an elite preschool puts her in a sticky situation to return a political favor. Meanwhile, Mike worries Rev. Paul is taking advantage of Kyle in the all-new "Preschool Confidential" episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Feb. 11 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-907) (TV-PG D, L) Entering its eighth season, LAST MAN STANDING stars Tim Allen as MIKE BAXTER, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women. In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis as Mike's wife, VANESSA; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, KRISTIN; Molly McCook as their free-spirited second daughter, MANDY; Christoph Sanders as Mike's charmingly naïve co-worker and Mandy's husband, KYLE ANDERSON; Jordan Masterson as Kristin's husband, RYAN VOGELSON; Jonathan Adams as Mike's neighbor and co-worker, CHUCK LARABEE; Hector Elizondo as owner of Outdoor Man, ED ALZATE; and Krista Marie Yu as Mike and Vanessa's live-in foreign exchange student, JEN. LAST MAN STANDING is produced by 20th Century FOX Television. The series was created by Jack Burditt. Kevin Abbott, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeagher, Tim Allen, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker and Rick Messina are executive producers. Abbott serves as the series' showrunner.
Featured This Week on Stage DoorShoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, February 21, 2021
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Sunday, February 21, 2021
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICA'S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS on ABC - Sunday, February 21, 2021
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, February 19, 2021