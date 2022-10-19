Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LA BREA on NBC - Tuesday, October 25, 2022
"THE HEIST" 10/25/2022 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Tuesday)
Eve, Gavin and others attempt to commandeer a shipment of black rock to gain access to the mysterious Building, where they believe they may find a way to bring Josh and Riley home. In 1988, Josh and Riley must act swiftly to prevent Caroline FROM altering the timeline.
"La Brea" follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to survive. In season two, the Harris family remains separated as Eve is reeling FROM her son, Josh, having mistakenly gone through a portal to 1988. What she doesn't know yet is that her estranged husband, Gavin, and their daughter, Izzy, have landed in prehistoric Seattle and now must brave the elements and animals to make their way to L.A.
The cast includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo and Michelle Vergara Moore.
Creator/Showrunner David Appelbaum executive produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Chris Hollier, Adam Davidson, Bryan Wynbrandt, Steven Lilien, Ken Woodruff, and Arika Lisanne Mittman.
"La Brea" is produced by Universal Television and Australia's Matchbox Pictures, both divisions of Universal Studio Group in association with Keshet Studios.
Watch a preview of the new episode here:
