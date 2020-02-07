Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of KATY KEENE on THE CW - Thursday, February 27, 2020
LETTING GO - Katy (Lucy Hale) decides to put all her energy into work to avoid her personal life, but she finds herself in hot water again at work. Determined to fix things, she enlists Pepper's (Julia Chan) help to track down the designer that is key to saving her job. Meanwhile, Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) questions his new relationship and Josie (Ashleigh Murray) stands up to Alexander (Lucien Laviscount) and Xandra (Camille Hyde), which gives her the upper hand. Katherin LaNasa also stars. Pamela Romanowsky directed the episode written by Alina Mankin (#104). Original airdate 2/27/2020. Every episode of KATY KEENE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
KATY KEENE follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters - fashion legend-to-be KATY KEENE (Lucy Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp), and "It Girl" Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) - as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City...together.
Katy designs clothes for anyone she can, including her friend and roommate Josie, whose singing talent catches the attention of Alexander Cabot (Lucien Laviscount), a CEO who hopes to reboot the record label division of his father's corporate empire. But Alexander's dream of signing Josie to a recording contract meets resistance from Cabot Media's powerful senior vice president Alexandra (Camille Hyde), who also happens to be his twin sister. Josie and Katy's roommate Jorge works at his family's bodega and has his eye on Broadway, but after a series of rejections, he hopes to take his drag performance career as Ginger to the next level. The mysterious Pepper Smith plans to open her own version of Andy Warhol's Factory. She has the connections, but no one seems to know where she got her money - or if she really has any at all.
Katy struggles to manage the pressures of her day job at Lacy's Department Store and her very demanding boss, Gloria (Katherine LaNasa), who is a legendary personal shopper. But Katy has the support of her longtime boyfriend, KO Kelly (Zane Holtz), who has his own dream of becoming a professional boxer. As these aspiring artists take on the runway, the recording studio, Broadway, and the NYC social scene, they will find more than just a career in the big city - they'll find long-lasting friendship.
A spinoff of the hit series "Riverdale," KATY KEENE is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios with executive producers Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl," "Riverdale"), Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa ("Supergirl," "Riverdale"), Michael Grassi ("Riverdale," "Supergirl"), Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl," "Riverdale") and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics Publisher & CEO.)
