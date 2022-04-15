Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of JUDGE STEVE HARVEY on ABC - Tuesday, April 19, 2022
8:00-9:00 p.m. – JUDGE STEVE HARVEY: “I’ve Learned Absolutely Nothing” (110)
STEVE HARVEY serves as the judge, jury and star, and must rule on various cases in his courtroom based on some good old common sense.
In the first case, friends go at each other when one sues the other for money borrowed, plus interest on the loan. In the second case, a new bride claims one of her bridesmaids owes her money after dropping out of the wedding at the last minute. In the third case, a woman sues her brother claiming he owes her money for lost bets over a series of billiard games and hopes that Judge Steve will see things her way.
Steve Harvey serves as the judge, jury and star of "Judge Steve Harvey," a new one-hour unscripted courtroom comedy series. Real-life people with real-life conflicts will present their case in his courtroom, ranging FROM family disputes, unpaid bets, sour friendships and everything in between. With the help of Nancy, his trusted bailiff by trade, Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.
From Steve Harvey, "Judge Steve Harvey" is produced by Den of Thieves in association with Walt Disney Television's newly formed alternative unit. Steve Harvey, Brandon Williams, and Den of Thieves' Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Jared Morell serve as executive producers, with Myeshia Mizuno as showrunner and executive producer.
Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:
