Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER on ABC - Thursday, October 31, 2019
"Family Sucks" - Annalise intervenes in Michaela's relationship with her father and asks for his help in return. Because Nate still doesn't trust Tegan, he attempts to get in good with someone who was once close to her. After Asher reunites and has an unpleasant conversation with his estranged mother, he shares a meaningful moment with Michaela. Elsewhere, Connor finally learns why he was originally picked for the Keating 5 on an all-new episode of "How to Get Away with Murder," THURSDAY, OCT. 31 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"How to Get Away with Murder" stars Academy Award®-winner Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating, Billy Brown as Detective Nate Lahey, Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone, Karla Souza as Laurel Castillo, Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino, Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom, Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton, Rome Flynn as Gabriel Maddox and Amirah Vann as Tegan Price.
Guest starring is Ray Campbell as Solomon Vick, Jennifer Parsons as Lydia Millstone, Kelen Coleman as Chloe Millstone and Mercedes Mason as Cora.
"Family Sucks" was written by Vanessa James Benton and directed by Laura Innes.
Produced by ABC Studios, Shondaland's "How to Get Away with Murder" is created and executive produced by Pete Nowalk ("Scandal," "Grey's Anatomy"). Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Stephen Cragg also serve as executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
