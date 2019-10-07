Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER on ABC - Thursday, October 24, 2019

"We're All Gonna Die" - During therapy, a young Annalise is forced to acknowledge a very emotional and pivotal reality that makes her admit a hard truth. Meanwhile, a brutally beaten Frank returns home with a secret to share about Laurel's disappearance. Elsewhere in an attempt to get to know her father, Michaela accepts an offer to work alongside him but quickly learns that it's not ALL THAT it's cracked up to be on an all-new episode of "How to Get Away with Murder," THURSDAY, OCT. 24 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.



"How to Get Away with Murder" stars Academy Award®-winner Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating, Billy Brown as Detective Nate Lahey, Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone, Karla Souza as Laurel Castillo, Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino, Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom, Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton, Rome Flynn as Gabriel Maddox and Amirah Vann as Tegan Price.



Guest starring is Ray Campbell as Soloman Vick, Gerardo Celasco as Xavier, William R. Moses as Agent Lanford, Jennifer Parsons as Lydia Millstone and Mercedes Mason as Cora.



"We're All Gonna Die" was written by Sara Rose Feinberg and directed by Felix Alcala.



Produced by ABC Studios, Shondaland's "How to Get Away with Murder" is created and executive produced by Peter Nowalk ("Scandal," "Grey's Anatomy"). Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Stephen Cragg also serve as executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.



A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.





