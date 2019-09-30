Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER on ABC - Thursday, October 10, 2019
"Do You Think I'm a Bad Man?" - After Michaela's courtroom tactics do more harm than help, Annalise draws on memories of Sam to guide Michaela back to the winning path. Meanwhile, Connor bites off more than he can chew in his effort to reunite a family, forcing Tegan to call in a favor and fix his mess. Frank enlists Oliver's help to follow a lead on Laurel; and Gabriel learns new information about Michaela's birth father, on an all-new episode of "How to Get Away with Murder," THURSDAY, OCT. 10 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"How to Get Away with Murder" stars Academy Award®-winner Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating, Billy Brown as Detective Nate Lahey, Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone, Karla Souza as Laurel Castillo, Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino, Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom, Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton, Rome Flynn as Gabriel Maddox and Amirah Vann as Tegan Price.
Guest starring is Marsha Stephanie Blake and Robert Mammana.
"Do You Think I'm a Bad Man?" was written by Daniel Robinson and directed by Catriona McKenzie.
Produced by ABC Studios, Shondaland's "How to Get Away with Murder" is created and executive produced by Peter Nowalk ("Scandal," "Grey's Anatomy"). Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Stephen Cragg also serve as executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
