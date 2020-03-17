Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER on ABC - Thursday, April 2, 2020
"We're Not Getting Away With It" - Annalise's disappearance is uncovered, and the fallout affects everyone. Following Asher's death, Michaela and Connor are booked on murder charges and forced to make the most difficult decision of their lives. Bonnie reveals a secret about Tegan, and Gabriel becomes a potential murder suspect on the return of "How to Get Away with Murder," THURSDAY, APRIL 2 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"How to Get Away with Murder" stars Academy Award® winner Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating, Billy Brown as Detective Nate Lahey, Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone, Karla Souza as Laurel Castillo, Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino, Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom, Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton, Rome Flynn as Gabriel Maddox and Amirah Vann as Tegan Price.
Guest starring is William R. Moses as Agent Lanford, Ray Campbell as Solomon Vick, Jennifer Jalene as Agent Norris, Kelen Coleman as Chloe Millstone, Kathleen York as Judge Vitkay, Lauren Bowles as AUSA Montes and Anne-Marie Johnson as Kendra Strauss.
"We're Not Getting Away With It" was written by Tess Leibowitz and directed by Sheelin Choksey.
Produced by ABC Studios, Shondaland's "How to Get Away with Murder" is created and executive produced by Peter Nowalk ("Scandal," "Grey's Anatomy"). Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Stephen Cragg also serve as executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
