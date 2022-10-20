Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, October 27, 2022
Hell’s Kitchen airing Thursday, Oct. 27 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Both teams are tasked at serving a delicious breakfast for a group of first responders, firefighters and EMTs. The winning team earns a celebration in the Hollywood Hills, as the losing team is left at HELL'S KITCHEN to sort the trash FROM the dumpster in the all-new "Breakfast 911" episode of HELL'S KITCHEN airing Thursday, Oct. 27 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN returns for a 21st season with HELL'S KITCHEN: BATTLE OF THE AGES, as Chef Gordon Ramsay and the team return to Los Angeles. For the first time ever on HELL'S KITCHEN, well-seasoned 40-year-olds will battle against fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings.
The competition is bound to be fierce, as each team is put through rigorous culinary challenges, featuring high-stakes rewards and punishments, all with age-defying bragging rights on the line. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position, a cash prize of $250,000 and the coveted title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.
HELL'S KITCHEN: BATTLE OF THE AGES is produced by ITV America's ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.
Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:
