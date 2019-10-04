Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HAWAII FIVE-0 on CBS - Friday, October 18, 2019
"Ukuli'i ka pua, onaona i ka mau'u" - Five-0 enlists imprisoned hacker Aaron Wright (Joey Lawrence) to help when a young girl is reported kidnapped, but upon rescue, the culprits are dead, the girl is safe, and she's not who she claims to be, on HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, Oct. 18 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
("Ukuli'i ka pua, onaona i ka mau'u" is Hawaiian for "Tiny is the flower, yet it scents the grasses around it.")
HAWAII FIVE-0 is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands' sun-drenched beaches. Detective Steve McGarrett, a decorated Naval officer turned cop, returned to Oahu after Hawaii's former governor persuaded him to head up the new team: his rules, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest "game" in town.
Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny "Danno" Williams, a relocated ex-New Jersey cop who is committed to keeping the islands safe for his children; Captain Lou Grover, who formerly headed Hawaii's SWAT unit; Tani Rey, a bold, recent police academy graduate; Junior Reigns, a former SEAL who comes to McGarrett looking for a job, Adam Noshimuri, a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family and Quinn Liu, a former Staff Sergeant with Army CID who was recently demoted for insubordination.
Helping them is Kamekona, a local entrepreneur who has his pulse on the Island; Sgt. Duke Lukela, a trusted member of the HPD; and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha. The state's brash Five-0 unit, who may spar and jest among themselves, remain determined to eliminate the seedy elements from the 50th state.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EVIL on CBS - Thursday, October 24, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALL RISE on CBS - Saturday, October 12, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE UNICORN on CBS - Thursday, October 24, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of NCIS on CBS - Saturday, October 12, 2019
("Ukuli'i ka pua, onaona i ka mau'u" is Hawaiian for "Tiny is the flower, yet it scents the grasses around it.")
HAWAII FIVE-0 is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands' sun-drenched beaches. Detective Steve McGarrett, a decorated Naval officer turned cop, returned to Oahu after Hawaii's former governor persuaded him to head up the new team: his rules, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest "game" in town.
Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny "Danno" Williams, a relocated ex-New Jersey cop who is committed to keeping the islands safe for his children; Captain Lou Grover, who formerly headed Hawaii's SWAT unit; Tani Rey, a bold, recent police academy graduate; Junior Reigns, a former SEAL who comes to McGarrett looking for a job, Adam Noshimuri, a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family and Quinn Liu, a former Staff Sergeant with Army CID who was recently demoted for insubordination.
Helping them is Kamekona, a local entrepreneur who has his pulse on the Island; Sgt. Duke Lukela, a trusted member of the HPD; and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha. The state's brash Five-0 unit, who may spar and jest among themselves, remain determined to eliminate the seedy elements from the 50th state.