Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GROWN-ISH on FREEFORM - Wednesday, June 19, 2019

June 19 (8:00-8:31 p.m. EDT) - Episode #2014 - "Can't Knock the Hustle"



Zoey starts to feel the impact of her dwindling bank account. Her friends encourage her to get a job, but she struggles to find something that vibes with her career goals. Ana and Aaron consider attempting the "Shield Challenge."



A contemporary take on the current issues facing both students and administrators in the world of higher education. Yara Shahidi portrays Zoey - Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow's (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter - as she heads off to college and quickly discovers that not everything goes her way once she leaves the nest.



Yara is joined by "black-ish"'s Deon Cole (Charlie) who portrays Charlie, Dre's eccentric and unpredictable co-worker at Stevens & Lido. Zoey runs into Charlie during college orientation where she learns that he moonlights as an adjunct marketing professor.



Arlook will portray Miriam, a freshman know-it-all at Southern California University with a no-holds-barred attitude. Parnell will portray the dean of Southern California University, and Jackson will portray a socially conscious sophomore at Southern California University.







