Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GROWN-ISH on FREEFORM - Thursday, January 30, 2020

Jan. 30 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST) - Episode #3003 - "Close Friends"When Nomi challenges Zoey to try to be friends with Luca after their breakup, Zoey is forced to consider the age-old question, "Is it possible to be friends with your ex?" Meanwhile, Jazz and Doug try to help Vivek navigate the world of dating apps.

A contemporary take on the current issues facing both students and administrators in the world of higher education. Yara Shahidi portrays Zoey - Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow's (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter - as she heads off to college and quickly discovers that not everything goes her way once she leaves the nest.

Yara is joined by "black-ish"'s Deon Cole (Charlie) who portrays Charlie, Dre's eccentric and unpredictable co-worker at Stevens & Lido. Zoey runs into Charlie during college orientation where she learns that he moonlights as an adjunct marketing professor. Arlook will portray Miriam, a freshman know-it-all at Southern California University with a no-holds-barred attitude.





Parnell will portray the dean of Southern California University, and Jackson will portray a socially conscious sophomore at Southern California University.