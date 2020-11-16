Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, December 3, 2020

The show airs at 9 p.m. ET.

"You'll Never Walk Alone" - Owen faces a medical diagnosis that challenges more than he imagined. Meanwhile, Koracick begins to go stir crazy; and Maggie gets a not-so-subtle glimpse into Winston's background on "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, DEC. 3 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

"Grey's Anatomy" stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, Chris Carmack as Atticus "Link" Lincoln, Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt, Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes and Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu.

Guest starring is Alex Landi as Nico and Jaicy Elliot as Taryn.

"You'll Never Walk Alone" was written by Julie Wong and directed by Alison Liddi-Brown.

"Grey's Anatomy" was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen, Zoanne Clack, Fred Einesman, Andy Reaser and Meg Marinis are executive producers. "Grey's Anatomy" is produced by ABC Signature, which is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.

