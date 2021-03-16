Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, April 1, 2021

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Guest starring is Lisa Vidal as Alma “Mama” Ortiz.

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, April 1, 2021Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, April 1, 2021The hospital ventilator shortage has THE DOCTORS gravely concerned when both a mother and daughter are in critical condition with COVID and fighting over the last ventilator. Meanwhile, Hayes' high-risk sister-in-law with multiple sclerosis ends up in the hospital with a kidney stone, and the sister house has a few more kids join it as Amelia plays babysitter for the day.

Recipient of the 2007 Golden Globe® Award for Best Drama Television Series and nominated for multiple Emmys®, including Outstanding Drama Series, "Grey's Anatomy" is considered one of the great television shows of our time. The high-intensity medical drama, now in its 17th season, follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis.

They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.


