Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GAME ON! on CBS - Wednesday, June 3, 2020
"Celebrity Guests: Demi Lovato & Ronda Rousey" - GRAMMY®-nominated singer Demi Lovato joins Team Venus, and former UFC champion wrestler Ronda Rousey joins Team Gronk as they compete in a game of human bowling, race to climb a sailing mast the fastest and take to the skies in an air combat challenge, on GAME ON!, Wednesday, June 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Keegan-Michael Key hosts.
HOST:
Keegan-Michael Key
TEAM CAPTAINS:
Rob Gronkowski
Venus Williams
COMEDIANS:
Ian Karmel
Bobby Lee
GUESTS:
Demi Lovato
Ronda Rousey
GENRE: Reality
GAME ON!, hosted by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning actor, writer and producer Keegan-Michael Key, is a series that celebrates the entertainment of sports, based on "A League of Their Own," the BAFTA-winning U.K. series. The show pits two teams of three, captained by tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams and SUPER BOWL champion Rob Gronkowski, alongside comedians Bobby Lee and Ian Karmel and rotating sports stars, comedians and celebrities, against each other in over-the-top physical challenges, absurd trivia and epic field competitions.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Saturday, June 6, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Saturday, May 30, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Saturday, May 23, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, May 22, 2020
HOST:
Keegan-Michael Key
TEAM CAPTAINS:
Rob Gronkowski
Venus Williams
COMEDIANS:
Ian Karmel
Bobby Lee
GUESTS:
Demi Lovato
Ronda Rousey
GENRE: Reality
GAME ON!, hosted by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning actor, writer and producer Keegan-Michael Key, is a series that celebrates the entertainment of sports, based on "A League of Their Own," the BAFTA-winning U.K. series. The show pits two teams of three, captained by tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams and SUPER BOWL champion Rob Gronkowski, alongside comedians Bobby Lee and Ian Karmel and rotating sports stars, comedians and celebrities, against each other in over-the-top physical challenges, absurd trivia and epic field competitions.