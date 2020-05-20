Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GAME ON! on CBS - Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GAME ON! on CBS - Wednesday, June 3, 2020"Celebrity Guests: Demi Lovato & Ronda Rousey" - GRAMMY®-nominated singer Demi Lovato joins Team Venus, and former UFC champion wrestler Ronda Rousey joins Team Gronk as they compete in a game of human bowling, race to climb a sailing mast the fastest and take to the skies in an air combat challenge, on GAME ON!, Wednesday, June 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Keegan-Michael Key hosts.

HOST:

Keegan-Michael Key

TEAM CAPTAINS:

Rob Gronkowski



Venus Williams



COMEDIANS:

Ian Karmel



Bobby Lee



GUESTS:

Demi Lovato



Ronda Rousey



GENRE: Reality

GAME ON!, hosted by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning actor, writer and producer Keegan-Michael Key, is a series that celebrates the entertainment of sports, based on "A League of Their Own," the BAFTA-winning U.K. series. The show pits two teams of three, captained by tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams and SUPER BOWL champion Rob Gronkowski, alongside comedians Bobby Lee and Ian Karmel and rotating sports stars, comedians and celebrities, against each other in over-the-top physical challenges, absurd trivia and epic field competitions.



