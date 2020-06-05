Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GAME ON! on CBS - Wednesday, June 10, 2020
"Celebrity Guests: James Corden & Landon Donovan" - James Corden, Emmy® Award winner and host of THE LATE LATE SHOW, joins Team Gronk, and SOCCER SUPERSTAR Landon Donovan joins Team Venus, as they perform a half-time dance with the Laker Girls, take a leap of faith across sky-high platforms and soar through the air while competing in a game of alley-oop, on GAME ON!, Wednesday, June 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Keegan-Michael Key hosts.
HOST:
Keegan-Michael Key
TEAM CAPTAINS:
Rob Gronkowski
Venus Williams
COMEDIANS:
Ian Karmel
Bobby Lee
GUESTS:
James Corden
Landon Donovan
GAME ON!, hosted by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning actor, writer and producer Keegan-Michael Key, is a series that celebrates the entertainment of sports, based on "A League of Their Own," the BAFTA-winning U.K. series. The show pits two teams of three, captained by tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams and SUPER BOWL champion Rob Gronkowski, alongside comedians Bobby Lee and Ian Karmel and rotating sports stars, comedians and celebrities, against each other in over-the-top physical challenges, absurd trivia and epic field competitions.
