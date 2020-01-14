Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FRESH OFF THE BOAT on ABC - Friday, January 31, 2020
"Mommy and Me" - Fresh off of a parenting brag to Honey, Jessica finds herself overwhelmed by a heartbroken Evan who wants to spend more time with her. Meanwhile, Emery announces his newfound veganism and faces the wrath of "The Burger Boys" - Louis and Eddie - on "Fresh Off the Boat," FRIDAY, JAN. 31 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
Inspired by a true story, "Fresh Off the Boat" stars Randall Park as Louis Huang, Constance Wu as Jessica Huang, Hudson Yang as Eddie Huang, Forrest Wheeler as Emery Huang, Ian Chen as Evan Huang, Lucille Soong as Grandma Huang, Chelsey Crisp as Honey and Ray Wise as Marvin.
Guest starring is Trevor Larcom as Trent and Matt Oberg as Matthew Chestnut.
"Mommy and Me" was written by Jamie Block and directed by Kyle Weber.
"Fresh Off the Boat" was created for television by Nahnatchka Khan who also serves as consulting producer. Keith Heisler and Matt Kuhn are showrunners and executive producers. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar also executive produce. The series is produced by 20th Century FOX Television which, together with ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios, is a part of Disney Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
