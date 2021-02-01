Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FOR LIFE on ABC - Wednesday, February 17, 2021
'The Blue Wall' is written by T. Zhang & Jake Gillman and directed by Laura Belsey.
With Aaron and Marie facing threats from an increasingly hostile community, Aaron and his team double down by pursuing criminal charges against a high-ranking police officer they believe tried to cover up the shooting. "The Blue Wall" is written by T. Zhang & Jake Gillman and directed by Laura Belsey. Inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., "For Life" is a fictional serialized legal and family drama about an imprisoned man, Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock), who becomes a lawyer litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own LIFE SENTENCE for a crime he didn't commit. His quest for freedom is DRIVEN by his desperate desire to get back to THE FAMILY he loves - his estranged wife (Joy Bryant) and daughter (Tyla Harris) - and reclaim the life that was stolen from him. "For Life" will also, through the window of his ferocious struggle and complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden (Indira Varma), examine the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems.
