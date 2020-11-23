Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FOR LIFE on ABC - Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Premiering at 10 p.m. ET
As a favor to Jamal, Aaron defends a man in a witness tampering case, while tensions rise at home in the run-up to the Wallace family Thanksgiving.
Inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., "For Life" is a fictional serialized legal and family drama about an imprisoned man, Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock), who becomes a lawyer litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own LIFE SENTENCE for a crime he didn't commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to THE FAMILY he loves - his estranged wife (Joy Bryant) and daughter (Tyla Harris) - and reclaim the life that was stolen from him.
"For Life" will also, through the window of his ferocious struggle and complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden (Indira Varma), examine the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems.
Inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., "For Life" is a fictional serialized legal and family drama about an imprisoned man, Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock), who becomes a lawyer litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own LIFE SENTENCE for a crime he didn't commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to THE FAMILY he loves - his estranged wife (Joy Bryant) and daughter (Tyla Harris) - and reclaim the life that was stolen from him.
"For Life" will also, through the window of his ferocious struggle and complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden (Indira Varma), examine the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS on ABC - Monday, November 30, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS on FOX - Saturday, December 5, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, December 2, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEXT on FOX - Tuesday, December 1, 2020